IFFI to take leaf from IPL playbook, focus on broadcasting event: Official

Panaji, Oct 22 : In the wake of Covid-19 pandemic-related restrictions, the Goa government is looking to take a leaf out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) playbook, to broadcast the 51st edition of the IFFI and cutting down logistics costs by around 50 per cent, an official said on Thursday.

Subhash Phaldesai, vice chairperson of the Entertainment Society of Goa, which hosts the International Film Festival of India along with the central government’s Directorate of Film Festivals, also said, that while the broad structure of the festival will be hybrid — virtual and physical — several sideshows which annually accompany the festival, like the Children’s Film Festival and other entertainment events, would not be held.

“We are trying to reduce the costs, because we are anticipating fewer guests. That means fewer bookings at hotels and less cost on transport. Allied activities will also not be held. Our attempt will be to curtail costs by around 50 per cent,” said Phaldesai.

“We are also looking to telecast it, like the Indian Premier League. We need to identify stronger areas to focus on through (appointment) of a Public Relations agency and developing a good website so that the event can be broadcast to Goa and at the national, international level. We may end up investing in this kind of thing, rather than spending on physical activities,” added Phaldesai.

Last year, during the 50th edition of the festival, the Goa government had spent around Rs. 18 crore on logistics related to the event.

According to a memorandum of understanding signed between the Goa government and the Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting, the Entertainment Society of Goa is responsible for footing the logistical costs incurred on the festival, while the Central Ministry’s Directorate of Film Festivals looks after the programming for the country’s biggest film event.

Phaldesai also said that while the exact dates for the event had not been confirmed, the festival would tentatively be held between January 16-24.

The festival is annually held in Goa in November, the schedule has been postponed on account of the pandemic.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.