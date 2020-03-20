IIIT (Amendment) Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: A bill which seeks to confer the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020 bill was introduced by Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

The Five IIITs which are proposed to be given the status of institute of national importance are located in Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur.

These 5 IIITs along with 15 other IIITs, which are also build on public private partnership (PPP) mode will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree.

It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology.

Source: PTI

