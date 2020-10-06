IIIT Hyderabad sets up Smart City Research Centre

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H), has set up a Smart City Research Center (SCRC) with support from MEITY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology), Smart City Mission and Government of Telangana.

IIIT-H’s existing centres will lend their expertise to the Smart City Research Centre in various domains covering signal processing, design of smart and automated buildings, optics and photonics, flexible electronics, embedded systems and IoT, radio frequency integrated circuit design and low-power VLSI design, research and development in fundamental aspects of computing systems, etc.

In its ambitious project to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life across the country, 100 cities are being covered for a duration of 5 years with a budget of Rs.100 crore per city per year by the Centre under its Smart Cities Mission. Under its latest project, IIIT-H’s Living Lab, an initiative through which the new programme will be undertkane, plans to create an urban area enhancing three value domains: social, economic, and environmental.

“IIITH’s Living Lab will collaborate with government bodies, start-ups and big organisations on Smart City solutions. The IIITH campus would include different IoT verticals related to air quality, building energy, water quantity, and quality, street lighting, etc,” said Ramesh Loganathan from IIIT-H. He added that as technology permeates into homes, buildings, campuses, and cities, it is important that access to such spaces should be available to ensure that the right products are defined, designed, and built.