IIIT Hyderabad, TalentSprint announce PG Certificate in IoT, Smart Analytics

Bangalore: Today, The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) and TalentSprint, an NSE Group company, announced the launch of the PG Certificate in IoT and Smart Analytics.

The 9-month program is designed both for IoT engineers who want to master analytics as well as other tech professionals and managers from industries disrupted by heavy IoT adoption. A team of faculty leading Smart City research at IIITH will teach participants through live, interactive online classes, and mentor them as they apply learnings on leading industry projects.

A few select fresh graduates will also get to join the program. Applications are open for the first cohort due to start in June 2021. Please visit the program page https://iiit-h.talentsprint.com/iot/ to know more and apply.

According to a report from McKinsey Global Institute, IoT adoption, which is increasing exponentially across varied industry verticals including manufacturing, retail, logistics, energy, supply chain, healthcare, etc., has the potential to generate up to USD 11 trillion in economic value by 2025.

However, the growth of IoT needs to be seen in the context of its potential when used in combination with other technologies like AI/ML and Big Data. The existing installed base of five billion plus smartphones, two billion plus personal computers, and one billion plus tablets, when connected, indicate a massive market for IoT transformation. While IoT projects are top priority for organizations, nearly 75 per cent take twice as long to complete because of talent shortage. The industry has a critical need for professionals with expertise in technologies and processes around IoT to fulfill its ambitions of interconnectivity.

“IIIT Hyderabad, with its deep focus on Smart City research, has set up several IoT verticals on air quality, building energy, water quantity and quality, street lighting, etc. The Living Lab, the first of its kind India-EU collaboration project, provides a platform for learners, faculty, and industry to collaborate and build new ideas. The PG Certificate in IoT & Smart Analytics, IIITH’s third program in partnership with TalentSprint, is a unique opportunity for working professionals to learn from our world class faculty and work on industry leading projects, some of which might qualify for testing and deployment in our Living Lab. While the first six months of the program will teach foundations and include simple experiments, the last three months will be hands-on application-based learning. At the end of nine months, participants will gain confidence and expertise needed to lead AI-powered IoT deployments in their organizations,” said Prof P J Narayanan, Director, IIITH, announcing the program.

“TalentSprint offers unique executive education programs to solve the most challenging and pertinent industry problems. All our programs, offered in partnership with top-tier academic institutes, have consistently reported extremely high participant satisfaction. The PG Certificate in IoT and Smart Analytics will meet the industry’s critical need for technical experts required to fulfill its ambitions of interconnectivity. Through this program, we aim to upskill 1000+ professionals over the next 3-5 years. I am delighted to announce this program, and deeply honored by IIITH’s continued trust in us,” said Dr Santanu Paul, CEO & Managing Director, TalentSprint.

Applications for the first cohort of the PG Level Certification Program in IoT and Smart Analytics, which starts in June 2021, is now open. Please visit the program page https://iiit-h.talentsprint.com/iot/ to know more and apply.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.