IIIT-Hyderabad to host annual conference on technology and society

Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH) will conduct an ‘Annual Conference on Technology & Society’ to promote a better understanding and use of the newest developing technologies such as AI, machine learning, and related issues.

The institute also brings together social scientists, non-governmental organisations, technologists, research groups, innovators, policymakers, impact investors, and CSR organisations to discuss how emerging technology may help and enable rural education and healthcare.

The conference’s first edition combines with the formal launch of IIITH’s Raj Reddy Center for Technology and Society (RCTs), which was established to honor and enhance Reddy’s passion for research that benefits the poor.

Discussion on AI and Society, with a particular focus on how AI might help people achieve social goals will also be held.

Another discussion on healthcare at the BoP will be conducted with a focus on how healthcare may be efficiently delivered to rural areas.

RCTs intends to increase the influence of NGOs by developing technology-based solutions in the areas of rural education and healthcare, as well as working directly with NGOs and grassroots groups to develop AI and emerging tech solutions for them.

Several collaborations with a few notable NGOs are already in the works.

Closed-door roundtable conversations with social tech leaders, changemakers, and industry experts will take place during the conference, where they will address how CSR can support social change and how to collaborate to enhance tech-led impact.