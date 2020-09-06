IIT-BHU alumni make app for pregnant women, earn accolades

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 4:59 pm IST
IIT-BHU alumni make app for pregnant women, earn accolades

Varanasi (UP), Sep 6 : Two alumni of the Indian Institute of Technology-Banaras Hindu University have developed a pregnancy health app that aims to help pregnant women, earning accolades in the process.

Developers Ravi Teja and Mayur Dhurpate named the app ‘iMumz’, which was declared the country’s second-best app in the health category at the prestigious ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’.

The unique app includes scientific week-by-week pregnancy and foetal care programme, includes nutritional diet, stress-busting meditations, harmonising music, baby bonding exercises etc for a safe delivery and healthy baby.

The app looks into various medical, emotional, physical problems related to women health during pregnancy.

Ravi and Mayur rejected high-paying job offers and used their skills instead to build the platform that can enable the expectant women to deliver healthy babies.

Both started working to address the problem in 2017 at IIT-BHU and gradually developed this innovative app with the support of their mentor Rajesh Jagasia, a senior meditation coach and an experienced CXO (chief experience officer) trainer.

They were also motivated by Dr Narendra Malhotra, a gynaecologist, and Dr Jaideep Malhotra, an obstetrician.

They claimed that with the feature of live sessions with doctors every day, so far, more than 125 doctors have answered over 20,000 questions of pregnant women. This app is currently available in Hindi and English languages.

The app innovation challenge was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4, which witnessed participation from 6,940 tech entrepreneurs and start-ups across the country.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

