IIT-D clarifies after ad seeks B.Tech/B.Com grads for dog handler job

Hyderabad: An advertisement for the job of a dog handler has gone viral and drawn flak by many due to its baffling criteria. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, a premier institution, had invited applications for the position of dog handler, for which the minimum educational qualification stated as “B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Tech or any equivalent undergraduate degree”.

As unusual as it sounds, it resulted in the institution soon releasing a press release, which stated that it was an error. The release mentioned that IIT-D had intended to mention that minimum qualifications for applicants was in fact supposed to be a ‘Bachelors of Veterinary Science’.

In its notice dated August 26, the job advertisement stated that the application was for a non-academic position. It however got netizens talking for two reasons – the salary and the eligibility criteria.

“Applications are invited from Indian citizens for the post of dog handler on purely contract basis under the Security Office, IIT Delhi. The appointment may be made initially for a period of three months, renewable further subject to requirement and satisfactory work performance.

“The salary for the profile of the dog handler can go up to Rs 45,000. Candidates must be between the age of 21 and 35 on the date of the interview,” the notice read. Many who saw the notice took to Twitter, and poked fun at IIT-D.

In response, the release from the institution also said that the qualifications in the original job notice had been inadvertently copied from another job advertisement, and that it has cancelled the recruitment process after this error came to light.