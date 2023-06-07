IIT Delhi shows game-changing technologies to German Defence Minister

New Delhi: German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius attended an event of Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) startups at the Research and Innovation Park in IIT Delhi on Tuesday.

The event included a briefing on iDEX followed by showcasing of game-changing technologies by Indian startups on augmented reality, virtual reality, energy systems, smart drones and anti-drone systems, space propulsion systems and other allied technologies.

Additional Secretary (Defence Production) and CEO of Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), T. Natarajan, briefed the German minister on the growth of India’s defence innovation ecosystem through the iDEX scheme and the opportunities for collaboration in emerging technology sectors.

According to the Defence Ministry officials, the issues highlighted included the need to enhance defence-industrial cooperation, technology partnerships, long-term research and development and improving supply chain security.

The event also brought into focus the promotion of co-development and co-production in India, including the potential areas and projects where Indian and German startups can work together. Partner incubator of iDEX, FITT-IIT Delhi, co-hosted the event.