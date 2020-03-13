IIT Delhi suspends classes due to coronavirus outbreak

A+ A-

New Delhi: In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has decided to suspend all classes, examinations and public gatherings till 31st March.

The institute has also asked its students to leave the hostel rooms with the exception of foreign students and Ph.D. scholars.

During the period, basic mess facilities will be provided to students in the campus.

Jamia Millia Islamia also suspends classes

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia also decided to suspend its “face-to-face” classes with immediate effect till March 31.

In a notice, the university administration said, “The face-to-face/ group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March.”

“Teachers should make study material available to students, who need any assistance, online. Teachers should contact the students via email for reference of study material available online,” the notice added.

The university also decided to close all schools run by it till March 31, but said board examinations would continue as per the schedule.

“Seminars/conferences to be postponed with immediate effect and the stay in guest houses is to be restricted till March 31. University examinations will continue to be conducted as per schedule,” the university said in the notice.

Coronavirus cases in India

It may be noted that over 70 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India.

The coronavirus outbreak was first reported in December last year in Wuhan city of China. The disease has affected more than 100 countries and has been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO).