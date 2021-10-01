IIT Hyderabad finds solution for corneal injuries

Hyderabad: In its latest research, IIT Hyderabad had found the solution for corneal injuries. Currently, in such cases, the complete cornea has to be replaced or its injured part. But it will not be the case anymore.

IIT Hyderabad has found a solution for corneal injuries as it has prepared decellularised cornea matrix hydrogell from the human and bovine sourced discarded corneas with excellent results.

Dr. Falguni Pati and his group of the IIT biomedical engineering department have developed this tissue-derived hydrogel that can restore the cornea without scarring.

Apart from the partial donor corneal graft or transplantation, there is no treatment for corneal scarring at the moment.

The senior scientists of the LV Prasad Eye Institute have also participated in this research