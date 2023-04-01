IIT-Hyderabad, Simpliforge make India’s 3D printing prototype bridge

Hyderabad: IIT-Hyderabad in collaboration with Simpliforge Creations has developed India’s prototype bridge using indigenous 3D printing technology.

3D printing is a process used to create three-dimensional physical objects with a computer-created design, by adding several successive thin layers of material.

Developed and evaluated by Professor KVL Subramaniam and his research group, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Hyderabad, the prototype bridge is currently undergoing load testing and evaluation for functional use.

IIT Hyderabad has designed the bridge following the concept of ‘Material follows Force’.

Simpliforge Creations developed an extrusion and software system specifically for the project to fully exhibit the merits of its 3D printing system.

Using the industrial robotic arm 3D printers, the bridge was printed off-site in little under two hours at the Simpliforge Printing facility and assembled on-site at Charvitha Meadows, Siddipet.

Remarking on the invention, Prof Subramaniam said, “3D concrete printing is an emerging technology that has the potential for transforming the construction industry with the promise of rapid, efficient, and free-form construction.”

Managing director of Simpliforge Creations, Hari Krishna Jeedipalli described the bridge as a testament to the capabilities of 3D construction printing technology and its potential applications in infrastructural requirements, defence, and disaster scenarios owing to its speed and ease.