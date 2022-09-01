IIT-Hyderabad student found dead on campus

Hyderabad: A student of IIT-Hyderabad student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on the campus of the institute, police said on Wednesday.

The police said they received information at 11.30 am on Wednesday. The incident may have happened on Tuesday night, they said.

The 25-year-old second year MTech (smart mobility) student allegedly ended his life by hanging himself in his room where only he was staying, the police said.

The reason for the extreme step was not known immediately, they said.

A case under Section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) was registered on a complaint by a hostel staff member, they said adding that the deceased was a native of Andhra Pradesh.