IIT Hyderabad students bag excellence awards

The award ceremony was attended by the IIT H fraternity and alumni

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 1st September 2022 3:00 pm IST
IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five students of IIT Hyderabad bagged excellence awards for the year 2022.

The awards were given to the students during a ceremony that was conducted virtually on Tuesday. The ceremony was attended by the IIT H fraternity and alumni.

Students who bagged the awards are B-Tech student M Himaja (Najafi and Singh UG Excellence Award), B-Tech student Sowrya Gali (VAK Award for UG Research Excellence), post graduate students Desu Surya Sai Teja and Nilesh Rajendra Shah (Kesav Nori Research Excellence Award) and PhD Scholar Shantanu Pandey (Financial Independence Scholarship).

Director of IIT Hyderabad B S Murty congratulated the students who bagged the awards.

IIT Hyderabad

It is a public technical university located in Kandi village of Sangareddy district, Telangana. It was founded in 2008.

It is one of the 23 IITs in India.

The varsity offers courses at graduation, postgraduate, and doctorate levels.

