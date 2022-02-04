Suzuki to set up first innovation centre at IIT Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Japanese multinational company, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) has signed a three-year contract to set up its first Suzuki Innovation Centre (SIC) at the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H). The work for the innovation centre starts on Friday.

The deal hopes to create innovations between India and Japan for both countries by acting as a platform for the exchange of knowledge between SMC and IIT-H.

The SIC will provide open innovation among industries, academies and startups. The centre also supports skill development and the exchange of human resources between India and Japan. The SIC in IIT-H will play an important role in strengthening the India Japan bond

IIT-H Director Prof BS Murty said, “It is a result of cumulative success stories between Suzuki Motor Corporation and IIT-H over the years. The philosophy of this programme is to create inclusive value for Indian and Japanese societies. The IIT-H will work closely with SMC and other upcoming stakeholders to identify and address broad challenges on and beyond mobility, in India and Japan, on top of the synergistic combination of technology and design.”

“The Centre is also a testament to the leaders we are producing at our campus. Very young and dynamic alumni of IIT-H, Vipul Nath Jindal and Prathyusha Thammineni, have led the whole initiative from the ground-up, he added. The detailed activities in SIC are planned to be publicly launched in the second quarter of this year,” he added.