IIT-Hyderabad takes new measures to improve gender diversity

Hyderabad: IIIT Hyderabad (IIITH) has introduced special incentives to increase gender diversity and has set a target of at least 25% representation of women students admitted to the 4-year BTech program through the JEE mode of admission for 2020-2021. Several measures are being taken to facilitate this, including financial incentives such as:

25% waiver of tuition for all women students admitted through the JEE mode in 2020 for all four years of their BTech program.

Merit scholarships for women students admitted through the JEE mode in 2020 at the beginning of 2nd year of BTech program.

Voluntary application fee of INR 500 only for women applying through the JEE mode.

Speaking on these incentives, Prof Jayanthi Sivaswamy, Dean, Academics, IIITH said, “Our education provides students access to incredible opportunities – be it jobs, admission in reputed universities for higher studies, or grounding to become an entrepreneur. Through our Diversity Pool, we hope to empower more women students to join us and create their own career paths”.

