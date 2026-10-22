IIT Hyderabad to showcase laser tech at Photonics 2026

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H) will put its home-grown high-power laser technologies for directed-energy applications on public display in December, at an international photonics conference that will bring a Nobel laureate to the city.

Photonics 2026, the 17th international conference on fiber optics and photonics, will run from Wednesday, December 9 to Sunday, December 13, according to The Times of India (TOI). Prof Donna Strickland, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize in Physics, will be among the speakers. The conference website also lists Prof Ursula Keller of ETH Zurich and Prof Nikolay Zheludev of the University of Southampton as plenary speakers.

Organisers have already accepted around 450 manuscripts at the first deadline and expect more than 800 presentations once the review is complete. Researchers, industry leaders and young scientists from across the world are expected to attend.

According to The Times of India, IIT-H’s laser work is at different stages, with some projects still at fundamental research and others closer to technology translation. The institute will also present work in nanophotonics, terahertz technologies, ultrafast optics and biophotonics.

Kanagaraj said the conference aims to bring researchers together “from fundamental science to applied technologies” across defence, space, healthcare and quantum technologies. The programme covers fibre optics, lasers, ultrafast and nonlinear photonics, optical communications, sensing, imaging and integrated photonics.

The event will also host a techno-commercial exhibition and four new initiatives: PhotonBridge for industry-academia collaboration, LaunchLight for startups, InsightLab for PhD researchers and SheShines to promote women’s leadership in photonics.