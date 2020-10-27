IIT-K, ASI sign MoU for restoration of monuments

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 27 : The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K) and the Archaeological Survey of India have signed an agreement with two institutions from Italy, seeking restoration and protection of historical monuments.

The activities under this MoU will be coordinated by professor Mukesh Sharma, department of Civil Engineering, IIT-Kanpur.

Prof. Sharma said that the MoU was signed among IIT-K, Ca’Foscari University of Venice, Soprintendenza Archeologia, Belle Arti E Paesaggio, Venice, on creating a network and sharing skills for restoration and protection of historical monuments.

He said all institutes have agreed to develop collaborative scientific study activities and sharing skills to restore and protect monuments on a reciprocal and equal basis.

“All institutes shall seek to promote collaboration and activities in areas such as collaboration in scientific studies and skill sharing, the exchange of knowledge, experience, academic materials and publications, conducting workshops, undertaking joint field studies and technology development”, Prof. Sharma added.

He also stated that a specific plan will be worked out for each activity, depending upon the availability of resources and monuments requiring protection and restoration.

