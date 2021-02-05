IIT-K develops unmanned drone helicopter

Kanpur, Feb 5 : The Aeronautics Department at the theIndian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), has developed an unmanned drone-helicopter, in collaboration with a start-up EndureAir.

The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operates on petrol and can carry weight up to 5 kg.

“It is meant for long-endurance surveillance and can also be used for vaccine distribution,” said Professor Abhishek of the Aerospace Engineering Department.

“Trials till the height of 11,500 feet have been successful. However, the engine keeps getting less powerful with increasing height. So, we are working on another version which will be battery-powered and can reach more heights.

“We hope it will get ready in two to three months,” he said.

The drone-helicopter gets its location using Global Positioning System (GPS).

“We are applying for government permissions. It can carry a load of 5 kg till about 50 km now. We need certain permissions to start long-range trials,” Professor Abhishek added.

