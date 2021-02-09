IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi, TERI to combat pollution in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 9 : The Delhi government will now work with IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur and TERI to identify the sources of pollution in Delhi in real time. On Tuesday, the three leading institutions made a presentation to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal about the technology that has been developed in this regard.

IIT-Kanpur, IIT-Delhi and The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) have developed this technology after conducting research to ascertain the sources of pollution in real time.

In any place affected by pollution, the factors responsible can be identified and how much of it is contributed by vehicles, dust and smoke from factory. Based on real time information, the Delhi government will be able to take action to control it.

A super site and mobile site will be installed at a location to detect the source of pollution occurring in real time. These machines will be put on trial under a pilot project and it will be analysed how they collect information about the sources of pollution. The Delhi government will then assess it and take action.

Kejriwal said, “If we come to know the sources of pollution on a real time basis, it will help us to take immediate action. Now it will be proposed in the Cabinet and after getting approval, this technology will be implemented. The Delhi government will be the first state government in the country to provide a real-time technology to detect the sources of pollution.”

After the presentation Kejriwal said, “IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kanpur and TERI have developed techniques for real-time source detection. We will work with them to implement this in Delhi. The Delhi government is attacking pollution in different ways. For this purpose, electric vehicle policy has also been introduced. Now Delhi government will be able to identify the sources of pollution in real time with the help of technology, so that steps can be taken accordingly. “

Kejriwal directed the officials concerned to start the process of adopting this technology.

After approval from the Cabinet, work to implement this technology will be started under the leadership of Professor Mukesh Sharma of IIT-Kanpur.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.