IIT Kharagpur placement: Students bag 35 international offers

Kharagpur: IIT Kharagpur has recorded all-time high placements in the history of all IITs. The students of the institution bagged 35 international offers.

According to a report published in Telegraph, the highest package offered to the student of the institution is Rs. 2.4 crore per annum.

In the placement drive in IIT Kharagpur, many companies including Qualcomm, Microsoft, Google, EXL Service, Goldman Sachs, JPMC, and American Express issued placement offers to students of the institution.

The institution received over 1100 placements in three days of the placement drive which is the fastest ever in the history of all IITs.

Apart from it, the students of the institution also received the highest number of pre-placement offers.

In the placement drive, companies from all sectors including Analytics, consulting, core engineering, banking, finance and others participated.

Chairperson of Career Development Centre, IIT Kharagpur A. Rajakumar has been quoted saying that the students of the institution received 400 pre-placement offers, over 1100 job offers and around 800 internship offers.

IIT Kharagpur

It is a public technical university located in West Bengal. The institution which was established in 1951 got the status of Institute of Eminence in 2019.

International placement in the institution started in 2006 when two foreign oil companies visit the campus and offered jobs.