IIT-Madras Ph.D. student dies by suicide, third case this year

Published: 3rd April 2023 9:40 pm IST
A 32-year-old Ph.D. student of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, was found dead in his room in Velachery area, Chennai, police said on Sunday.

The deceased student identified as Sachin was a resident of West Bengal who allegedly died by suicide.

On March 31, Sachin posted a cryptic WhatsApp status that read: “I am sorry, not good enough”. Seeing the status, his friends rushed to his home where Sachin’s body was found hanging in his room.

Following this, the deceased was rushed to the hospital but declared dead by doctors. “The dead body was taken into custody and sent to Royapet Government Hospital for autopsy. Further investigation is underway,” police said.

This is the third incident of suicide reported from IIT Madras this year while 11th case since 2018.

