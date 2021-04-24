IIT predicts ‘COVID-19 tsunami’ in mid May in Delhi, HC questions preparedness

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Saturday has taken note of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), which predicted the “COVID-19 tsunami” in mid of May, and said that there is a need to think about how to deal with it.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli noted that according to IIT, Delhi’s peak will come in mid-May and it will be like a “tsunami”.

“How are we trying to build the capacity, we need to think of that too, ” the court said.

The Court questioned the preparation as on date to deal with mid-May and observed that people who could be saved, are being lost.

It said that this is our responsibility to see that those who can be saved are brought back from death and to reduce the mortality rate.

The High Court was hearing a plea by Maharaja Agarsen Hospital and various other hospitals concerning to shortage of oxygen.

The counsel of hospitals urged the Court to issue directions for ensuring security to the hospitals.

The Hight Court recommended to provide security arrangements to hospitals if required and said “We know how people react when they lose their dear ones…..let’s not have a law and order situation.”