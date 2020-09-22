IIT Roorkee all set to get technology hub

By Sameer Updated: 22nd September 2020
IIT Roorkee
IIT Roorkee Campus (Source/IIT Roorkee)

Roorkee: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is all set to get a technology hub, which is one of the 25 being set by the government.

It will be set up under the government’s National Mission of Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS).

According to the release, it has been named as ‘ihub’, which will serve as a solution for 356 fundamental technologies. The government has already released Rs 7.25 crores, out of the total sanction of Rs 135 crores for the next five years.

This hub once comes into being, will focus on ‘Device Technology and materials’ spread across application domains which include — Defence Research and Development, Health Research, Housing and Urban Affairs, Electronics and Information Technology, Telecommunications and Atomic Energy, New and Renewable Energy.

IIT Roorkee Professor Sudeb Dasgupta said, “Cyber-Physical System comprises an advanced suite of technologies that will address the challenges of Industry 4.0 and foster an innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem. This initiative will offer us an opportunity to shape futuristic India.”

