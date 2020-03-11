IIT seats: Good news for girl students

A+ A-

New Delhi: In order to improve gender balance in undergraduate courses at IITs, a decision has been taken to increase the supernumerary seats for girl candidates in the academic year 2020-21.

These seats will be offered to women candidates who have cleared the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020.

Reservation policy

While allocating the seats, scores of the candidates will be taken into consideration. Apart from it, reservation policy as per the Govt. of India will be followed.

It may be mentioned that in the present year, top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main will become eligible for JEE advanced. Last year, 2.45 lakh candidates have became eligible for JEE advanced.

It may be noted that candidates who clear JEE Advanced exam will be offered admission into various bachelor’s and bachelor-master dual programs in IITs.

JEE advanced

This year, JEE advanced is scheduled to be held on 17th May. IIT-Delhi is the organizing institute for the exam this year.

The online registration for the examination can be done from 1st to 6th May online by visiting the official website.