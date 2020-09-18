Ileana D’Cruz calls herself ‘derpy dork head’

Published: 19th September 2020
Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head'

Mumbai, Sep 18 : Actress Ileana DCruz has posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title.

Ileana shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a pristine white dress and a veil. The actress is seen sitting with friends.

“Always the derpy dork head in the picture,” she wrote, tagging the picture with #majorthrowback.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multistarrer “Pagalpanti”, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn’s production, “The Big Bull”, a film reportedly based on India’s biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

