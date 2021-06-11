Ileana D’Cruz is stretching into end of the week

Mumbai: Actress Ileana D’Cruz is already in the mood for her weekend unwind, going by her new Instagram post on Friday.

In an image she posted from a photoshoot, the actress is seen stretching her back as if gearing up to unwind. She is dressed in a stunning ivory cut-out blouse paired with a shirt.

“Stretching into the end of the week,” she wrote as caption.

Ileana’s latest release was the digital film “The Big Bull” starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was loosely based on the securities scam of 1992.

She will next be seen in “Unfair N Lovely”, a comic take on India’s obsession with fair skin. The film is set against the backdrop of Haryana and features Ileana opposite Randeep Hooda.