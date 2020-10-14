Illegal cannabis plantation found in Goa beach village: Police

Panaji, Oct 14 : An illegal cannabis plantation was detected and a Russian national was arrested for possession of hashish, in two separate raids in Goa’s North District, a police official said on Wednesday.

The cannabis plantation was raided in the beach village of Mandrem, which is popular with both domestic and foreign tourists.

“The illegal plantation was located in an open place. The cannabis plants, which were being grown there, have been valued at Rs. 1.75 lakh,” police inspector in-charge of Pernem police station Jivba Dalvi told IANS.

The official said that the owner of the land on which the plantation is located is being traced through the Revenue Department records. An offence has been registered under section 20(a) of the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act, which deals with production of drugs, the official also said.

In the second case, Russian national Oleg Nazarov, 37, was arrested for possession of hashish and marijuana worth Rs 25,000 and Rs 1.06 lakh, respectively, following a raid at his rented residence in the same village.

Source: IANS

