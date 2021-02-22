Illegal gun factory unearthed in Bihar

By IANS|   Published: 22nd February 2021 4:22 pm IST
Illegal gun factory unearthed in Bihar

Munger, Feb 22 : A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF) and police in Munger’s Jalkund Pahar area unearthed an illegal gun factory and seized a large number of weapons and semi-manufactured weapons, said police on Monday.

The raid was conducted on Sunday evening after receiving information about the presence of the illegal factory. A large number of pistols, semi-manufactured pistols and weapon-making equipment were recovered, a police official said on Monday.

He said a person named Karu Mandal was caught red handed from the factory.

During the raid, 13 pistols, 28 magazines, 17 semi-made pistols, 7 drill machines, 8 bullets and a large amount of weaponry equipment was seized.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 22nd February 2021 4:22 pm IST
Back to top button