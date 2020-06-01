Illegal liquor selling unit raided in Hyderabad

The Commissioner's South Zone Task Force have seized the beer and wine bottles after apprehending the accused.

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s South Zone Task Force raided a belt shop under Chatrinaka police station and nabbed one person on charges of illegally selling liquor in the Uppuguda area of the old city.

The police officials have seized as much as 120 beer bottles and 122 wine bottles of various brands worth over Rs. 60,000 from the accused identified as C. Vishwanath resident of Sai Baba Nagar who was illegally selling outdated Indian liquor to customers on higher price.

The person was not even holding a proper license to run a belt shop. The arrested person and seized material were handed over to the Chatrinaka police station for further action.

