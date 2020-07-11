Illegal oxygen cylinders racket busted in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s task force have started a special drive against the illegal sale and hoarding of medical oxygen cylinders. Taking a note of reports pertaining to the shortage of oxygen cylinders in hospitals for corona virus patients the authorities have crackdown.

According to the Golconda police, task force police raided a house at Golconda seven tombs road and Mohammed Omer and seized 24 oxygen cylinders from the premises.

Inspector Golconda police station Goverdhan Reddy told that Illegal oxygen business without a license issued by the Drug Control Authorities and the Controller of Explosives was being carried out by the Mohammed Omer.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar has warned against the hoarding, illegal buying or selling of Oxygen cylinder.