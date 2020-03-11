Illegal sale of foreign Cigarettes, two held

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Task Force of Hyderabad City Police arrested two businessmen for allegedly selling foreign cigarettes. The police also seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs 90 Thousand from their position.

According to the report of the police, Ahmed Aalam Khan (35) who runs a general store in Nampally area was selling foreign brand cigarettes.

Task Force informed that Milan Kumar Jain (30) resident of Shanti apartment was selling these cigarettes to Ahmed Aalam Khan who was selling them for earning more profit.

Task Force Police arrested Ahmed Aalam Khan and Milan Kumar Jain and seized foreign cigarettes from their possession.