I’m corona +ve, don’t touch my body: woman writes suicide note

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide under Narsingi police station limits. Before taking the extreme step, the woman left a suicide note in which she wrote that she was COVID positive and urged people not the touch her dead body.

According to sources, 37-year-old, Gopi Reddy Shilpa, resident of Alkapur Township, Pupalguda got married to Subbareddy in the year 2008. Her husband was harassing her for more dowry for the past few years.

Meanwhile, the woman hanged herself to death Sunday night. She left a suicide note which read ‘I’m corona positive, don’t touch the body’.

A case has been registered under sections 498 and 306.

Police is trying to seek answer to the questions, when the woman contracted COVID and why didn’t she disclose this to her family members?