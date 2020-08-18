I’m corona +ve, don’t touch my body: woman writes suicide note

By Rasia Hashmi Updated: 18th August 2020 7:55 am IST
Dead body
Representational Photo

Hyderabad: A woman committed suicide under Narsingi police station limits. Before taking the extreme step, the woman left a suicide note in which she wrote that she was COVID positive and urged people not the touch her dead body.

According to sources, 37-year-old, Gopi Reddy Shilpa, resident of Alkapur Township, Pupalguda got married to Subbareddy in the year 2008. Her husband was harassing her for more dowry for the past few years.

Meanwhile, the woman hanged herself to death Sunday night. She left a suicide note which read ‘I’m corona positive, don’t touch the body’.

READ:  TS Govt aims for UNESCO Heritage City status for Hyderabad

A case has been registered under sections 498 and 306.

Police is trying to seek answer to the questions, when the woman contracted COVID and why didn’t she disclose this to her family members?

Categories
Hyderabad News
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close