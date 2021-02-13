‘I’m under surveillance’:Mahua Moitra asks Delhi Police to withdraw personnel posted outside her house

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Saturday took strong exception to the stationing of three armed security personnel at her home in the national capital, wondering whether she was under “some sort of surveillance” and asked Delhi Police chief to withdraw them.

In the letter to Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava, she said the station house officer (SHO) of Barakhamba Road police station had come to meet her at her residence on February 12 and shortly “thereafter, around three Border Security Force personnel armed with assault rifles had been deputed outside her house.”

“The conduct of these armed officers indicate that they are making notes of movements to and from my residence, it appears to me that I am under some sort of surveillance.

“I wish to remind you that Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right guaranteed to me, as a citizen of this country, under the Constitution of India, 1950” she stated.

She said, “Upon making inquiries, I was informed that the armed officers had been deputed from Police Station Barakhamba Road for my protection.

“However, I being an ordinary citizen of this country, did neither ask nor want any such protection. Therefore, you are requested to kindly withdraw these officers,” she said in her letter.