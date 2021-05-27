IMA files complaint against Baba Ramdev on Allopathy row

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday filed a complaint against Baba Ramdev, following the remarks he had made on Allopathy medicine.

The association had issued a letter regarding the same in a hope that strict action will be taken quickly after union health minister Harsh Vardhan failed to act immediately.

IMA takes if futher. Files an FIR against #Ramdev in New Delhi after health minister @drharshvardhan failed to act. pic.twitter.com/swZxT76HkD — Dr. Srinivas (@srinivasaiims) May 27, 2021

IMA Uttarakhand state unit, President Dr Ajay Khanna on Wednesday said that a letter has been sent to the chief minister and Chief Secretary on Monday evening in this regard.

“In the letter, it is written that there is a lot of resentment among the IMA doctors against the statement of Baba Ramdev. The Union Health Minister has also sent a notice to Ramdev on the same stating that the statement is considered incorrect”, Dr Khanna told ANI.

The IMA had served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

Terming the remarks of the yoga guru a “criminal act” under section of 499 of the Indian Penal Code, the notice demanded a written apology from him within 15 days of its receipt, or else a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore will be demanded from him at the rate of Rs 50 lakh per member of the IMA.

The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his false and defamatory allegations, and circulate it on all the social media platforms where he had uploaded his earlier video clip levelling the allegations.

It has also asked the yoga guru to withdraw a “misleading” advertisement from all platforms endorsing “Coronil kit”, a product of his firm, as an effective medicine for COVID-19, failing which an FIR and a criminal case will be lodged against him by the IMA.

IMA, the professional organization of Modern Medicine Doctors has time and again stated that it respects, acknowledges and compliments all systems of medicine especially our Indian system of Ayurvedic Medicine, as each system is helping our people differently.

IMA alleged that people like Baba Ramdev by making false statements are spreading rumours and creating hesitations or superstitions in the minds of the common man thereby discouraging them from getting vaccinated.