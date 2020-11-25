IMA scam: Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig taken into CBI custody

Bengaluru: Former Congress Minister and ex-MLA, Roshan Baig, was taken into Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days, till November 27, for interrogation, on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the IMA scam case.

CBI raid

On November 23, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in Bengaluru in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

On November 22, Baig, who was arrested by the CBI, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court. He was also questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case earlier.

Source: ANI