IMA scam: Former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig taken into CBI custody

NehaPublished: 25th November 2020 11:20 pm IST
Roshan Baig
Courtesy "twitter/PBNS_India"

Bengaluru: Former Congress Minister and ex-MLA, Roshan Baig, was taken into Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody for three days, till November 27, for interrogation, on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the IMA scam case.

CBI raid

On November 23, a team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a raid at the residence of former Karnataka Minister Roshan Baig in Bengaluru in connection with the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

On November 22, Baig, who was arrested by the CBI, was sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court. He was also questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which was probing the case earlier.

Source: ANI

READ:  Dollar ad featuring Maniesh Paul portrays Kashmiris in 'bad light'
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 25th November 2020 11:20 pm IST
Back to top button