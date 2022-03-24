IMA scam: Helping Citizen founder Alam Pasha submits evidence to SFIO

Bangalore: The founder of Helping Citizen A Alam Pasha on March 22 visited Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Hyderabad to submit evidence related to the IMA scam.

Alam Pasha who is known as Helping Citizen is an Indian Social activist. He is known for cleaning corruption and castism in Karnataka, India. He played a large part in the 2013 – 2021 Karnataka anti-corruption movement.

He is the petitioner before Apex Court for Airlifting 2,800 Indian Students from Poland–Ukraine.

IMA scam

Karnataka-based I-Monetary Advisors (IMA), an investment firm purportedly run in compliance with Islamic banking rules, collapsed in May 2019 after it could not repay either the deposits or dividends on the deposits it had illegally accepted.

IMA jewel ponzi scam had duped several thousands of investors to the tune of over Rs 15,000 crore.

The prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan, managing director and chief executive officer of the IMA Group of companies, at the time of his arrest, had alleged that former Karnataka minister and Congress leader Roshan Baig had cheated him of Rs 400 crore and forced him to gift expensive cars and jewellery. He had also named some other government officers.

The former minister had then rejected the charge and claimed that except for some donations to Haj facilitation centres, he had not accepted any money. Both Baig and Khan are out on bail, while investigators are trying to recover money lost by the depositors.