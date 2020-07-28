Images of 5.4-inch iPhone 12 appear on Web: Report

Beijing: Apple is expected to announce at least four iPhone 12 models this year, and live images of the entry-level 5.4-inch iPhone 12 are circulating on the Internet.

The images, published by “Seekdevice” on Weibo, depict a screen assembly with the familiar notch, minus the TrueDepth camera and other sensors, reports AppleInsider.

The panels seem to have the same notch size as the iPhone 11, but an improved screen to bezel ratio.

Previous reports suggested that the upcoming iPhone 12 series would feature flat edges.

However, this was not confirmed from the live images as these were quite unclear.

The entry-level iPhone 12 is expected to come with a 2,227mAh battery. Besides, it may arrive in both LTE and 5G versions, with the base LTE version starting at $549.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series, which would include two premium variants.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, claims Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Source: IANS