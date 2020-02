Left: Inside picture of the mosque. Right: Hindutva goons climb mosque in Ashok Nagar to hoist bhagwa flag on minaret

New Delhi: A mosque in Ashok Nagar was burnt down on Tuesday. Hindutva mob shouting “Jai Shri Ram” paraded around the burning mosque. Shops within and around the masjid’s compound, including a footwear shop, were looted.

Alleged Imam of the mosque, in a video recording to Al Jazeera, said “While miscreants were entering the mosque, our Hindu brothers tried stopping them”