Imam Hussain’s emphasis on equality gives strength: PM Modi

By News Desk 1 Published: 30th August 2020 11:44 am IST
Imam Hussain's emphasis on equality gives strength: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recalled the sacrifice of Imam Hussain — the grandson of Prophet Muhammad — on the occasion of Muharram, saying, “His emphasis on equality as well as fairness are noteworthy and give strength”.

“We recall the sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS). For him, there was nothing more important than the values of truth and justice. His emphasis on equality as well as fairness is noteworthy and give strength to many,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Muharram is the period of intense grief for Shia Muslims across the world. It is the month of mourning for the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad. On Muharram, mourners offer prayers at mosques and take out processions grieving the death of the Prophet’s grandson.

READ:  Bengaluru Metro to resume services amid Covid-19

This year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, permission for Muharram processions in India over the weekend was refused by the Supreme Court. The court said it would lead to chaos and “one particular community will be targeted” for spreading coronavirus.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close