Imam, others booked in J&K for violating lockdown orders

Jammu: The police on Friday booked several persons, including the Imam of a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district for violation of the lockdown orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

An FIR was registered against Molvi Mohammad Zafar, Imam of Jama Masjid (Nowabad) and others for violating orders, banning religious gatherings, imposed by the district magistrate in connection with coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

They added that in another incident, a case was registered against a shopkeeper – Ramesh Kumar – who had kept his shop open at Nai Basti in Reasi in violation of the orders.

Source: PTI

