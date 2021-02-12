Imam Royal Mosque Mohammed Al-Hamoomi passes away

By SM Bilal|   Updated: 12th February 2021

Hyderabad: The Imam and Khateeb of Royal Mosque public gardens Maulana Hafiz Mohammed Bin Abdur Rahman Al-Hamoomi passed away on Friday in Hyderabad.

For more than two decades Moulana Hamoomi has been serving the Shahi Masjid and after he suceeded after his father Abdul Rahman Bin Mahfooz Al-Hamoomi who was the first Imam at Royal Mosque.

Mohammed Bin Abdur Rahman Al-Hamoomi is survived by wife, three sons and six daughters.

The funeral prayers will be performed at 8pm on Saturday within the vicinity of Royal Mosque and burial will be held at a graveyard located in Wadi-E-Rahmat Omer Colony Pahadishareef.

