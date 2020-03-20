Imams shorten Friday sermons; advise faithful to say namaz at home

Syed Khaled Shahbaaz and Mohammad Hussain

Hyderabad: Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, several Muslims and mosques in the city have taken a slew of measures to prevent the spread of the epidemic.

While Muslims welcomed Chief Minister KCR asking Muslims to offer Friday prayers as per routine, executive committees of mosques, which overlook the affairs of the mosques, have made special announcements on the virus scare.

Several mosques in the city have reduced the Friday prayers from 30 minutes to 15 minutes.

Larger mosques such Makkah Masjid, Qutub Shahi Masjid, Jamia Masjid, Kulsum Begum Masjid, Masjid-e-Gulbano, Masjid-e-Raheem-O-Sughra Ahle Hadees, Bilal Masjid, Masjid-e-Aamera, Masjid-e-Azizia and Masjid-e-Sultan Jahan have not only shortened the time of prayer but also made announcements to take precautions against the outbreak of coronavirus.

On Friday afternoon when the clock struck ten past one, the Qateeb (sermon giver) of Alia Masjid, one of the biggest mosques in the city, rose in his place to deliver the Friday sermon.

Also Read Coronavirus cases in India climb to 223

Friday prayers begin with an Urdu sermon enlightening Muslims on the religious dimension for the current affairs followed by the Arabic sermon and then the Namaaz or the prayer.

But instead of the Urdu sermon, an announcement was made. The masjids appealed the Muslims to create awareness, stay safe and vacate the premises after farz (obligatory) prayers led by the imam. There was no Urdu sermon, which is unprecedented in recent history of the mosque. The imam began reading the Arabic sermon immediately after which congregational prayers were offered.

“The Sunnah and Nafeel prayers can be offered at your homes. The Masjids will remain open only for Farz prayers”, it was announced.

Some Muslims had come wearing Covid-19 protection masks and some even brought their own musallas (prayer rugs). A constructive aspect of the lockdown however was the increased number of children accompanying elders for Friday prayers to this Masjid, and several others in the city.

At the Royal Mosque inside Public Gardens, Nampally, the Urdu sermon was brief and focussed mostly on staying safe from Coronavirus. According to Imam of the mosque Dr Ahsan Al Hamoomi, who delivers crisp sermons on current topics every Friday, “people have come in large numbers as usual, however, sermons and prayers were wrapped in under 20 minutes.” A large number of working professionals, politicians and who’s who of Hyderabad are seen offering prayers at this mosque on Fridays.

The State government has however asked Muslims to forego congregational gatherings on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj (night of vigil).

The strength of Muslims visiting Masjids across the city however, remains unaffected as yet.

Offer your prayer at home, says muezzin

In dozen of mosques in the city, an amendment has been made in azaan or the call to prayer. A part of the call says “Hayya alas salah —come to prayer. That is also like asking the Muslims to come to the mosques for the prayer. But in prevailing coronavirus scare a slight amendment has been made to that phrase which now says “as salatu fi rihalakum” or “as salatu fi buyutikum.” This means say your prayers at home.

Clerics in the old city where the Muslim population is huge, have asked mosque trustees and imams not to organize any ijtema (public meeting) on the occasion of Shab-e-Meraj (night of vigil) prayers in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a fatwa (edict) issued by nearly 135 years old Jamea Nizamia School, “Islam doesn’t permit practices that put human life in danger…Until the danger for the coronavirus disappears, congregational prayers should be shortened. Instead of gathering in huge numbers during the Shabe-e-Meraj Muslims can offer prayers at their homes.”

Get the latest updates in Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.