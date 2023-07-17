IMD Hyderabad forecasts four days of heavy rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has forecasted rainfall in Telangana until July 20. Today’s weather conditions are expected to bring thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls.

For Hyderabad, the department has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will witness light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers until July 19.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) report, the maximum temperature in the state was recorded as 34.2 degrees Celsius, with Hyderabad recording 32.4 degrees Celsius yesterday.

As per the TSDPS report, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to be in the range of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius, while in the entire state, it is likely to be in the range of 32 to 35 degrees Celsius. The report also expects heavy rainfall in Telangana until July 19.

Considering the forecasts made by both IMD Hyderabad and TSDPS, residents are advised to take necessary precautions and plan their travel accordingly.