IMD issues five-day rainfall warning to Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday has issued a five-day rainfall warning for the state of Telangana from May 15 to May 19.

The IMD forecasts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds speed ranging 30-50 kmph in several districts under the influence of a deep depression formed over Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea which has intensified into a cyclonic storm.

Tauktae cyclone is likely to cross Gujarat coast by May 18, IMD predicted in its forecast. In a bulletin, It said Tauktae will be a very severe cyclonic storm from May 16-18.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely to occur in North coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next four days and in Rayalaseema on May 18.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana, North coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Rayalaseema during the next five days, the bulletin adds.

On Friday, Medak district in the state recorded the maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius while Hyderabad recorded the lowest of 36.8 degrees Celsius.