IMD issues pre-cyclone watch for Odisha, AP coasts

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, a low pressure area has formed over the same region, which became well-marked and subsequently concentrated into a depression, the IMD said in a special bulletin.

The system is located about 670 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 740 km east of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). It is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and intensify further thereafter, the bulletin said.

The IMD further said that it is likely to move initially west-northwestwards during the next 24 hours and west-southwestwards thereafter and cross south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts between Visakhapatnam and Gopalpur around Kalingapatnam by the evening of September 26.

“Pre-Cyclone: Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coast,” the Bhubaneswar Met centre said in a tweet.

Under its impact, many parts of Odisha will receive heavy rainfall during the next five days.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Odisha coasts from Saturday morning. It will gradually increase, becoming gale wind speed reaching 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph from the afternoon of September 26 till midnight along and off north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts, it said.

As sea conditions would be rough, fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.