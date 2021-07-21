IMD issues three-day red alert for several districts in Telangana

Hyderabad: The eastern and north-eastern districts of Telangana have been earmarked for heavy rains in the next three days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert warning.

A bulletin issued today forecasted heavy rains for the areas of Asifabad, Komaram Bheem, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.

These districts are likely to receive over 20 cm rainfall owing to which the red alert was issued.

The orange alert was issued for districts like Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rajanna, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubabad, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Warangal and Hanamkonda districts which are likely to witness rainfall close to 20 cm.

Light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers are predicted for most parts of the state till July 24, as said by IMD.

“With water bodies and reservoirs brimming with water, the unexpected rainfall could lead to flooding situations” said K. Nagarathna IMD Hyderabad’s director.

The forecast said that thunderstorms and gusts of wind of 30 to 40 kmph are likely in one or two places in most districts of Telangana. Heavy rainfall might make its presence known in the north-eastern and eastern districts of Telangana.

The southwest monsoon has been active over the state which could effectively wreak havoc. In the last 24 hours alone, heavy rain occurred at many places in Mulugu district and a few places in Peddapalli district and certain parts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Siddipet and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts.