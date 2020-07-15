IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain in parts of Hyderabad and other neighbouring districts today. It also issued a bulletin at 1:30 pm as well.

The city weather office of the Meteorological centre has also forecasted rainfall in Telangana till July 19.

“Generally cloudy sky and heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers are very likely to occur in many parts with intense spells in one or two areas of the city,” the IMD bulletin stated.

Impact of heavy rains

According to the IMD, these heavy rains may lead to water pooling on roads and low lying areas in some locations. Traffic congestion, wet and slippery roads, falling trees and electric poles water, drainage clogging for a few hours and other social disturbances are expected.

Action plan for heavy rains

A call for restricted movement and a necessary advisory may be issued by the municipal corporation for displaying warnings and necessary action for clearing wet roads.

Other advisories will be issued by the road and rail traffic departments for traffic regulation. The response force may be advised to take necessary action.