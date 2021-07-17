IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Hyderabad on July 17, 18

Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Hyderabad and some other districts of Telangana will witness heavy rainfall on July 17 and 18. Apart from it, the districts may also witness lighting and gusty winds.

As per the department’s weather warning, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajigiri, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthi, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal districts on the two days. On Sunday, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, and Medak will also see heavy rainfall.

In July, Hyderabad and many other districts of Telangana witnessed light to very heavy rainfalls. In the state’s capital, many low-lying areas faced water logging issues.

Last month, Telangana received 50 percent excess rainfall. The state received 194.55 mm rainfall during June against the normal 130 mm for the month.

Mancherial, Nirmal, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Vikarabad received normal rainfall whereas, the remaining 27 districts received excess rainfall.

Rainfall in Hyderabad turns dug-up roads into potential danger zones

Meanwhile, the rainfall has turned dug-up roads in Hyderabad into potential danger zones. The delay in restoration of road dug up for various purposes including laying of drainage pipelines, telecom cables, water pipelines, etc., is posing risk to commuters.

Jahan Ara Masjid road in Humayun Nagar [Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq]

Jahan Ara Masjid road in Humayun Nagar

On July 14, Telangana high court expressed displeasure at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and government over the bad conditions of roads in Hyderabad.

The court’s remark comes after a report of an old couple spending pension funds to fill potholes of the roads in Hyderabad came to the limelight.