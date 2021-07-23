IMD predicts heavy rainfall in several areas of Telangana

 "Red alert in three districts including Kumuram Bheem, Jagtial, Warangal, and Orange alert in nine districts of the state," said the IMD.

23rd July 2021
Hyderabad: India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rainfall in twelve districts of Telangana.

Meanwhile, about 100 people who were stranded in the floods triggered by heavy rainfall at Nirmal district on Thursday were evacuated by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams.

Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials (GHMC) on Friday with the help of police rescued the residents of the low-lying areas like Musi watershed Basti, Chaderghat, Shankar Nagar, Rasoolpura, Musarambagh, and on Moosi stretch, said Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

On Thursday K Chandrashekar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to depute NDRF teams in Nirmal towns that were submerged in water after incessant rainfall.

