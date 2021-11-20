IMD predicts light to moderate rain in Hyderabad, Telangana

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Sameer  |   Updated: 20th November 2021 3:22 pm IST
Telangana: Heavy rains predicted in next two days
(Representational image)

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend for Telangana, informed K Nagarathna, Head, Weather Forecasting, IMD Hyderabad.

IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for the Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana.

“Due to a low-pressure area over the southeast and adjoining Bay of Bengal, Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend. Telangana is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at a few places over the weekend,” said Nagarathna

MS Education Academy

“Heavy rain is likely to occur at a few places including Nalgonda and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri,” he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button